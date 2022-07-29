Fur Traders Rendezvous brings fairgoers back in time

INOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Fur Traders Rendezvous is a fan favorite at every North Dakota State Fair.

You’re sure to learn plenty of new trades at the Fur Traders Rendezvous... including a trade house display, a tipi display, fiddling playing, as well as historic drawing and painting. All of these skills people from the 1840s used at least two or three trades on a daily basis to survive and make a living.

“I say Surgeon Dentist not Doctor and that fits in certain aspects that different people doing different work will be called on to fill in a void of what is needed in a community,” said Tim Brosseau, demonstrator.

Tim had a few items from the past times that still looked brand new, and with some life left in them.

“It’s fun to find different stuff if I did the same thing every year, I might get bored with it. I just think there are so many different types of crafts and trades in the general era that we portray it’s fun to do different things and show people different things,” said Craig Roe, broom squire.

All the traders at the rendezvous have many different skill sets. They say they enjoy teaching anyone who is curious or intrigued about our nation’s history.

The Fur Traders Rendezvous runs through Saturday across from the State Fair Center.

