Flasher man sentenced to probation for farm equipment theft, deception case

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Flasher man to two years of probation for theft and deception.

Prosecutors say that in 2020, Corey Fleck, 52, sold farm equipment for $37,000 that was misrepresented to be free of liens. They say he intended to avoid a creditor.

Fleck was found guilty of theft-deception between $10,000 and $50,000. A charge of defrauding secured creditors was dismissed. Thursday, Judge David Reich gave him a five-year suspended sentence and two years of probation.

Fleck has a criminal history that includes a 2019 animal neglect case involving starving cattle and a 2019 theft-deception case for forging a signature and stealing from an individual’s estate.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Raines
UPDATE: Hague man arrested after early morning fatal shooting in Glen Ullin
Anita Knutson
Next court hearing in death of Anita Knutson pushed back again
Burleigh County law enforcement say they found more than 2,500 fentanyl pills in search of Lyft passenger
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges
Animal Control Shelter
Animal Control almost at capacity with animals

Latest News

USDA announces funds to improve internet access in rural ND, Mont.
Williston High School student earns his wings at 17, months before graduation
Tyler Raines
UPDATE: Hague man arrested after early morning fatal shooting in Glen Ullin
East Main Avenue Corridor
Public input needed for East Main corridor study