Flasher man sentenced to probation for farm equipment theft, deception case

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Flasher man to two years of probation for theft and deception.

Prosecutors say that in 2020, Corey Fleck, 52, sold farm equipment for $37,000 that was misrepresented to be free of liens. They say he intended to avoid a creditor.

Fleck was found guilty of theft-deception between $10,000 and $50,000. A charge of defrauding secured creditors was dismissed. Thursday, Judge David Reich gave him a five-year suspended sentence and two years of probation.

Fleck has a criminal history that includes a 2019 animal neglect case involving starving cattle and a 2019 theft-deception case for forging a signature and stealing from an individual’s estate.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.