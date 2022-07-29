Elks Lodge regains its antlers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This summer there was a mountain lion and a moose that wandered through Bismarck. Well, there’s another animal in town, an elk, but this one is here to stay.

A snip seems to be all that it took for one elk to lose its horns. It has been a year since the great elk caper, where a symbol of the community was de-antlered. But just as antlers are shed and re-grown every year, a new statue is in place.

“That thing is spectacular, it is really detailed, and it looks majestic, it is really for a lack of better words it is awesome looking,” Elks member Steven Moser said.

The new statue was made by Bohl Iron Works in Jamestown. It is heavier than a mature male elk, weighing in at over 800 pounds.

“If they want to lift it off they can have fun doing it. It is a whole different creature you can’t cut the horns off this one its one piece that why we went with it that to deter that from happening,” Elks Lodge secretary Arlan Scholl said.

The Elks statue has a long history of vandalism, being put up in 1966 it was repaired over 20 times.

The original horns of the statue were real elk antlers.

“I drove by right as they were taking the horns,” Elks Lodge bartender Jaime Munoz said.

But there was nobody around there was no vehicle, so I just thought one of them was gone and it wasn’t until the next day I found out that both of them were.

As for the old elk, there are special plans in mind for it. The Elks is planning a fundraiser for a new camera system in September with music and a lucky ticket winner will get the statue. Until September the elk will wander Bismarck.

“For the next two months we are going to move the elk around and see if people can guess where it is going to be each year and try and get a free drink or meal out of it,” Scholl said.

So far no one has been charged in the latest vandalism of the statue. The new statue cost about $17,000.

