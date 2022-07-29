Details emerge in Glen Ullin fatal shooting, bond set at $50,000 cash

GLEN ULLIN, N.D. (KFYR) - Court documents report that during an investigation of a Friday morning shooting in Glen Ullin, Tyler Raines, 19, told police he shot a man after getting upset over money owed to a third party.

Witnesses told police Raines fired the weapon into the ground once and then shot the victim.

The victim died on the way to the hospital.

Raines is charged with murder, reckless endangerment, and discharge of a firearm in the city. He’s in custody on a $50,000 cash bond. If convicted of murder, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

His preliminary hearing will be in August.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.