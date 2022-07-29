Details emerge in Glen Ullin fatal shooting, bond set at $50,000 cash

(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN ULLIN, N.D. (KFYR) - Court documents report that during an investigation of a Friday morning shooting in Glen Ullin, Tyler Raines, 19, told police he shot a man after getting upset over money owed to a third party.

Witnesses told police Raines fired the weapon into the ground once and then shot the victim.

The victim died on the way to the hospital.

Raines is charged with murder, reckless endangerment, and discharge of a firearm in the city. He’s in custody on a $50,000 cash bond. If convicted of murder, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

His preliminary hearing will be in August.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Raines
UPDATE: Hague man arrested after early morning fatal shooting in Glen Ullin
Anita Knutson
Next court hearing in death of Anita Knutson pushed back again
Burleigh County law enforcement say they found more than 2,500 fentanyl pills in search of Lyft passenger
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges
Animal Control Shelter
Animal Control almost at capacity with animals

Latest News

Canadian man pleads guilty in North Dakota for international fentanyl trafficking crimes
Generations of vendors at the ND State Fair
USDA announces funds to improve internet access in rural ND, Mont.
Williston High School student earns his wings at 17, months before graduation