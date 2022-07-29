Canadian man pleads guilty in North Dakota for international fentanyl trafficking crimes

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in North Dakota for being a member of an international fentanyl trafficking organization.

According to the North Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jason Joey Berry, aka Daniel Desnoyers, now 39, with another inmate who pleaded guilty to crimes in July, arranged the distribution of fentanyl to the U.S. while incarcerated in a Canadian prison.

Friday, Berry pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances resulting in serious bodily injury and death among other charges.

“This case sends a clear message that the Criminal Division is committed to protecting those communities, combating the flow of deadly drugs like fentanyl, and holding accountable drug traffickers seeking to turn a profit on addiction,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

A federal district court judge will sentence Berry in January 2023. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison.

Investigators say this case is a part of “Operation Denial” which investigates international trafficking of fentanyl and other lethal drugs. The investigation started after the overdose death of Bailey Henke, an 18-year-old from Grand Forks.

There are 17 other defendants charged in federal court in the district of North Dakota as part of this investigation.

