Volunteer deputy dies after being thrown from horse at county fair, authorities say

Officials in Michigan say Volunteer Deputy Nichole Shuff has died after being thrown from her...
Officials in Michigan say Volunteer Deputy Nichole Shuff has died after being thrown from her horse.(MPD Mounted Patrol Foundation)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Mich. (Gray News) - Authorities in Michigan say they are saddened to report the death of a volunteer deputy after she was thrown from a horse.

According to the MPD Mounted Patrol Foundation, Deputy Nichole Shuff, with the Clare County Mounted Division, stopped to help a person having a medical emergency while attending the Clare County Fair last weekend.

However, authorities said an incident during this interaction caused Shuff to be thrown from her horse and she later died.

The foundation sent its thoughts and prayers to Shuff’s family while saying the volunteer deputy will be remembered for her kindness, compassion and love of horses.

Authorities released no further immediate information regarding the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday...
Police: Boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5; parents arrested
19-year-old dead in crash near Richardton
19-year-old Taylor man dies in crash near Richardton
Capital Acres, Bismarck’s newest event venue
SWAT surround a house a in south Fargo.
UPDATE: 9 detained, 4 arrested after SWAT standoff
Bismarck man accused of soliciting teens

Latest News

The Coors Light Thirst Trap is an attachment that can only fit on a can of Coors Light.
Coors introduces new ‘Thirst Trap’ to ward off mosquitoes during the summer months
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
Commanders owner Dan Snyder testifies before House committee
Matthew Carr cools off in the Salmon Street Springs fountain before returning to work cleaning...
Extended triple-digit heat suspected in 4 deaths in Oregon
Home on the Range Champions Ride
Organizers prepare for Home on the Range Champions Ride
Sen. Jon Tester, Democrats stunned following last-second blocking of Veteran’s Health bill