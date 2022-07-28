Tuition cost increases, resources at Bismarck colleges

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - New college students are gearing up for the fall semester. With increasing tuition prices, the colleges in Bismarck offer multiple options to help students.

These students are just some of the millions starting their first year of college.

“With the four percent increase from the legislator, we are looking at a 200 dollar increase this year. So our tuition for the fall and spring would be about 5,000 dollars,” said Jessie Savre, The Director of Financial Services at Bismarck State College.

At Bismarck State College, three out of four students receive scholarships and give out $900,000 worth of scholarships.

“As far as our students that come to the main campus here, 99 percent of our incoming students, freshmen, and transfer students do receive some sort of financial scholarship, and 100 percent of our freshmen do receive something. That way, we’re doing our part to help them out,” said Karrie Huber, University of Mary Director of Financial Services.

Typically colleges raise their tuition costs by between 2 and 4 percent increases each year. At UMARY and BSC, tuition costs have not changed due to inflation rates.

“For North Dakota students, we try to offer a very good competitive rate. I do believe our rates are pretty good compared to some of the more national lenders. Compared to a federal loan, however, federal loans offer some more government benefits and programs. That’s why we always push people to look for those first,” said Tyler Giffery, the leader of The Student Loan Quality Insurance Program

The Bank of North Dakota is experiencing its busiest time with college students who are taking out loans and seeking financial advice for the upcoming year. Both say North Dakota colleges and universities are a good deal, and are typically more affordable when compared to those in other states.

Federal student loan repayments are still being paused by President Joe Biden until Aug. 31.

