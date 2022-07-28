Trauma-sensitive yoga available in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When people go through a traumatic event, like rape or abuse, counseling and therapy is often suggested. A Bismarck woman now offers trauma-sensitive yoga classes as another way to explore the healing process.

Heather Mattheis keeps her class sizes small on purpose. Everything about these yoga classes, from the placement of the yoga mats to the words the facilitators use, are intentionally thought out and planned to assist in trauma recovery.

”This one, it’s in a sun shape so that way there is nobody who is to your back, because a lot of people get anxious and nervous about having somebody behind them. If there’s been any trauma, they don’t want people behind them so we make sure that it’s a safe environment. I’m usually up at the front guarding the doorway so anybody who comes in, they know if I’ve let them through, it’s okay,” said Heather Mattheis, a certified trauma sensitive yoga facilitator.

This type of yoga class is billable to insurance. Through research with the VA, the Trauma Center for trauma-sensitive yoga in Boston found this type of therapy to be helpful to soldiers with PTSD.

”Because they have done research studies of if ‘Group A’ only did counseling, their success rate wasn’t as high. Whereas when they had ‘Group B’ we have them doing counseling, plus wrapping yoga around their individual counselor their success rate in actually finishing counseling was higher than Group A,” added Heather.

Heather also organizes her classes so people with similar backgrounds are together as they learn breathing techniques or muscle relaxation. They use these techniques when they encounter a situation that might trigger their trauma or anxiety. She currently has five groups that meet with her, from elementary-aged children to adults. She says the biggest change she sees in people who come through her classes is an increase in confidence.

Heather says other differences from a normal yoga class are that they don’t use any terminology that you would find in traditional yoga, such as “pose” or “posture.” They also encourage people to wear what is comfortable, such as loose clothing.

