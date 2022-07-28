Studying soil acidity issues in western ND

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Soil acidity is becoming a growing issue for farmers, especially in western North Dakota.

It’s something scientists at Dickinson’s NDSU Extension Center are researching and its impact on crops.

The center’s director says they’re trying to figure out how much lime is needed to fix acid soils, adding that soils become acidified by long-term fertilizer applications.

“Each hula hoop has a different rate of lime we’re using. Sugar beet lime from the sugar beet factory in Sidney, Montana, because it’s readily available and it’s fairly cheap when you compare it to other lime sources,” said Chris Augustin, soil scientist.

The plots were set up last spring.

They will return sometime this fall to test the soil and see how it changed.

