Sports Spotlight: Drew and Megan Papke

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Marriage takes a lot of teamwork. For Drew and Megan Papke, that teamwork doesn’t just involve their relationship, it also carries over to the racetrack. Neil Vierzba puts the Papke’s in this week’s Sports Spotlight.

You’ve heard of “it runs in the family”. But how about “it races in the family.”

“Her family was a racing family. They were at the races a lot. Obviously with me racing, we were at the track a lot. Had similar interests. That’s kind of how we met. The rest is history from there,” said Drew Papke.

Drew and Megan Papke form a power racing couple. Drew does the work on the track while Megan helps maintain the vehicle in the pits.

Megan Papke said: “Getting back to the racetrack in the pits this time not actually in the stands is a little bit different. I always wanted to be hands on and know and understand how it works, why things run like they do. I never really had a mechanic on my side so getting to know this was a lot of fun.”

Excitement for the whole family, including their newborn Jett who is 8 months old.

“It means a lot to be able to spend time with the family and doing something we all have a similar interest in, and we all enjoy it. It makes it easier to do it. It’s a big financial commitment to run these cars and also a big-time commitment as well. It makes you rest easier at night knowing that you’re spending your time and money that is a family event and is fun for everybody,” said Drew.

As for the future.

“Maybe, hopefully. We won’t push it or anything. But if he likes what dad does and wants to take it. I think they start go carts around age four. So maybe he’ll try that. We’ll see, I guess,” said Megan.

Drew just won the Inex legends race at the Dacotah Speedway this past Friday. And a year ago, he tallied 18 feature race victories.

