South Dakota man heals with support of community

BISON, S.D. – Moving to a new place can be scary, and sometimes, moving to a small town can be a little extra intimidating. It can be difficult to fit in to those small, tight-knit communities.

But one small South Dakota town has welcomed the new guy with open arms, and even helped him during what was one of the most difficult times of his life.

Chad Barnes feels right at home here, even though he’s new to the community of Bison.

He grew up in nearby Lemmon, but never thought he’d move here or that he’d own the local grocery store. But when opportunity knocks, Barnes knows it’s best to answer the door. He purchased the Bison Food Store in March 2017 – a birthday gift to himself.

The single dad and his now 13-year-old daughter got right to work, remodeling the store.

Bison Food Store (kfyr)

“We’ve moved everything,” Barnes said.

They’ve added a new office and check-out lanes. They’re in the process of replacing the flooring and hope to add a deli.

“I knew it was a big job, but it’s been a mountain,” he said with a laugh.

A mountain he’s been able to climb, thanks to support from his new community.

“These guys have just obviously opened to us with open arms, and they’ve supported us,” he said.

“He’s just a good friendly guy and very accommodating. And he’s the first guy to jump in and help,” said Bison resident Colette Johnson.

Barnes never expected he’d be the one who needed help, but last winter, an infection and a battle with COVID put Chad in the hospital for several months. He ended up getting his leg amputated at the knee.

“I made the decision,” he said about amputation.

Barnes is feeling better now, as he waits for his doctors to give him the green light for a prosthetic.

Barnes says losing his leg is ironic. His whole life, he’s gone by the nickname “Stumpy.”

“People who have known me my whole life don’t even know my real name. Obviously, it was meant to be,” he said with a grin.

In much the same way, the man known as “Stumpy” says this unexpected dream of running a small-town grocery store was also meant to be.

Barnes has been diabetic since he was 18. He says that’s always made him a little more susceptible to developing infections.

Amputating his leg at the knee was his decision. He says it was the best way he could guarantee he’d heal and be around to see his daughter grow up.

