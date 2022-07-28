Sen. Jon Tester, Democrats stunned following last-second blocking of Veteran’s Health bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUMV) - A bipartisan bill that would help provide better access to healthcare for veterans exposed to toxic substances failed to reach the 60 votes necessary to pass Wednesday.

The “PACT” Act, which passed the Senate with 84 votes last month, failed Wednesday with just 55 votes after changes made from the House. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT), who serves as the Chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, called the vote an act of cowardice.

“The truth is, what happened yesterday is that they voted against the men and women who fight for this country that want to return to civilian life and want to have a normal life. Not only those folks, but their families,” said Tester.

The “Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act of 2022″ is a comprehensive, bipartisan bill that looked to expand VA eligibility for those who were exposed to toxic substances from burn pits. It would have also added new VA facilities and improved their processing capacity.

Democrats are accusing republicans of changing their vote following an announcement that Senator Joe Manchin made a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a reconciliation bill.

Senator Steve Daines voted against the bill. A spokesperson from Daines’s office says: “Do the Democrats want to invest in veterans’ healthcare or spend hundreds of billions of dollars on their Green New Deal and raise taxes on all Americans — they can’t have it all. Senator Tester has the power to kill Biden and Schumer’s revived tax and spend bill — it just takes one Senate Democrat.”

North Dakota’s Senators were divided on the legislation. Senator John Hoeven voted in support, while Senator Kevin Cramer voted against. Both voted “yea” in June.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., was one of 8 Republicans that joined all 50 Democrats in support of the bill. A spokesman for his office says the nation needs to uphold its promise to veterans, and “the bill helps fulfill the promise we make to those who serve our nation, and that’s why he voted to advance the legislation this week.”

On the other hand, Senator Kevin Cramer, who previously voted in favor of a bill that was essentially identical with a minor change to clarify a tax provision, voted ‘no’ this time. He says it’s because he doesn’t approve of the version of the bill passed by the House.

“Democrats used the bill to transfer $400 billion from the non-defense discretionary budget over to mandatory spending. What that does is creates a $400 billion hole, that they can now fill with other pet projects. So, they take veterans off the priority list, and then they can add their pet projects,” said Cramer.

Advocates of the bill were hoping it would be passed before the Senate’s August recess. Spokesmen for both Cramer and Hoeven referred to this vote as ‘procedural,’ and in Hoeven’s statement, he said he expects Senator Cramer’s final vote to be in favor of the bill.

