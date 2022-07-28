Organizers prepare for Home on the Range Champions Ride

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - We are almost a week away from the Home on the Range Champions Ride Match.

The bronc riding event in Sentinel Butte attracts thousands every year. Organizers said they look forward to it every year.

“This gigantic American flag and they will lower it in front of the crow’s nest and of course you’ll see people on both sides of the grass on the fence line here,” said Jolene Obrigewitch, Home on the Range.

Staff are busy preparing the grounds for the match next weekend.

This year there’s renovated concession stands, and the arena has a different look. But the event is not just about watching top cowboys ride.

“All the money that we make from the champions ride and all the donations we receive from this event, go back to help care for the kids of North Dakota that happen to live here,” said Obrigewitch.

The development director said Home on the Range is a facility that helps abused and neglected kids.

She said the rodeo is an opportunity to share more about their mission.

“They become lifelong friends,” said Obrigewitch.

While giving spectators a special rodeo experience. The event is on August 6th and gates open between 10 and 11 a.m.

The riding starts at 1 p.m.

