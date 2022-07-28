North Dakota budgeters expect to see record oil tax revenue

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Drivers hate high gas prices. But with high gas prices come high oil prices, and that could be seen as a good thing for North Dakota.

The price for a barrel of oil has been above $90 since about Valentine’s Day. Back when the state legislature built the budget in 2021, lawmakers expected that number to hold steady at around $50 per barrel.

Because of oil’s high price tag, the money the state receives from oil tax revenue has skyrocketed, and Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette expects the Legislature will have a lot more money than predicted once the 2023 session rolls around — billions of dollars more.

“Essentially, in round numbers, we’ve been double the actual price of what was in the budget. So, where we expected to have oil revenues of around $3.5 billion for the biennium, we’ll likely have a record of closer to $7 billion for the biennium,” said Morrissette.

Not all of the money from oil tax revenue is the state’s to play with. Some of the money gets allocated to cities, counties, school districts, and the Three Affiliated Tribes.

Even though the state is on pace to set oil revenue records, that money can’t be used until next biennium. As Your News Leader reported Tuesday, the state’s budget is set in two-year cycles. That means, it won’t — and can’t — be accessed until the next Legislative session.

