ND Workforce Safety and Insurance director announces retirement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state’s director of Workforce Safety and Insurance for the last 13 years, Bryan Klipfel, announced he will be retiring.

Klipfel oversees WSI’s staff of roughly 260 team members. Before joining in 2009, Klipfel served 30 years with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, working in various roles in Rolla, Minot, Williston, and Bismarck. He has worked in public service for a total of 46 years, all in the state of North Dakota.

“From working to make our state safer through increased visibility and collaboration with other law enforcement, to providing relief to workers during the pandemic by handling 14 years of unemployment insurance claims in 14 months, to providing a safe, secure and healthy workplace, Bryan has been a champion for the well-being and safety for all, helping to ensure that North Dakota continues to be a great place to live and work,” Governor Doug Burgum said in a news release.

Klipfel’s final day will be on December 31st.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.