Mom charged with capital murder after officers find 2-year-old dead in bathtub

Laccuina Braithwaite, 25, is charged with capital murder for the death of her 2-year-old...
Laccuina Braithwaite, 25, is charged with capital murder for the death of her 2-year-old daughter.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Javon Williams and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A mother in Alabama is charged with capital murder for the death of her 2-year-old daughter, police said.

Laccuina Braithwaite, 25, is being held without bond at the Madison County Jail.

The Huntsville Police Department said officers were called to an apartment for a welfare check Wednesday. When they arrived, officers found the 2-year-old girl floating in the bathtub.

The child was given CPR and rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said when they attempted to detain Braithwaite in the apartment, she ran and led officers on a short foot chase. Officers eventually caught up to her and took her into custody.

No further details were released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday...
Police: Boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5; parents arrested
19-year-old dead in crash near Richardton
19-year-old Taylor man dies in crash near Richardton
Capital Acres, Bismarck’s newest event venue
SWAT surround a house a in south Fargo.
UPDATE: 9 detained, 4 arrested after SWAT standoff
Bismarck man accused of soliciting teens

Latest News

Kentucky faces catastrophic flooding. (WKYT)
Governor says 8 dead in Kentucky as flooding hits Appalachia
Is the economy headed towards a recession? The debate continues
It took a veterinarian, a plumber and a vet tech 16 hours to free a Florida dog whose paw got...
WATCH: Vets work with plumber to rescue poodle stuck in drain
Elk Ridge Elementary project under construction as back-to-school nears, expected to open on schedule
President Joe Biden speaks virtually during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White...
Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China