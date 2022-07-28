Mega millions of people get lottery fever

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mega millions of people are getting lottery fever. The mega millions jackpot is at $1.1 billion dollars, and the next drawing is tomorrow.

Across the nation, people are standing in line, hoping to make their wildest dreams a reality. The Mega Millions lottery has surpassed the billion-dollar mark for the third time. Employees at one gas station in Bismarck have definitely noticed an increase in demand. “Just today, probably 200,” said Lander’s Shell and North Side Market cashier Greg Vollan. He says most people come in the day before or the day of the drawing. But what happens if you do win? What financial expert David Wald says, might be tough to do. “If you won the lottery, your first step should be to tell nobody, tell nobody. Get your team assembled first, and what I mean by a team is you should have an attorney, an accountant, and a financial person,” said David Wald President of Securian Financial. By the time taxes are paid, the one billion dollars you might win would be down to about $600 million, still not anything to shake a gold-plated stick at. People around Bismarck spoke about what they would do if they won. “Oh I’d probably give most of it away. There’s a lot of need out there in the community and I wouldn’t need that much,” said Jerry Saude of Bismarck.

“Donating a lot to charities and investing, probably, in it, " added Bismarck resident Loren Ollenburger Others thought of a peaceful future. “Probably go into full retirement,” hoped Marlene Thurn also of Bismarck. And others, although not old enough to buy a ticket, indulged a bit more. “I’d buy a guinea pig (how many would you buy) a thousand,” said 9-year-old Ireland Thurn. Just last week someone in Bismarck won $30,000 and someone in Fargo has yet to claim 150 thousand. Keep your tickets close, and your winnings a secret. Wishing all you mega million players a mega load of luck. The next lottery drawing will be tomorrow at 10 pm Central Time.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.