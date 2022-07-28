Mandan man sentenced to two and a half years for hitting police officer with car

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Mandan man to two and a half years for hitting a police officer with a car.

Tyler Hoff, 30, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, fleeing a police officer and other charges Thursday. The charges stem from a March incident where prosecutors say Hoff stole items from Walmart before fleeing. They say he used his car to ram an officer’s leg before leaving the scene.

Judge Douglas Bahr gave Hoff credit for 127 days already served.

