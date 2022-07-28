Mandan man sentenced to two and a half years for hitting police officer with car

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Mandan man to two and a half years for hitting a police officer with a car.

Tyler Hoff, 30, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, fleeing a police officer and other charges Thursday. The charges stem from a March incident where prosecutors say Hoff stole items from Walmart before fleeing. They say he used his car to ram an officer’s leg before leaving the scene.

Judge Douglas Bahr gave Hoff credit for 127 days already served.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday...
Police: Boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5; parents arrested
19-year-old dead in crash near Richardton
19-year-old Taylor man dies in crash near Richardton
Capital Acres, Bismarck’s newest event venue
SWAT surround a house a in south Fargo.
UPDATE: 9 detained, 4 arrested after SWAT standoff
Bismarck man accused of soliciting teens

Latest News

South Dakota man heals with support of community
Bryan Klipfel
ND Workforce Safety and Insurance director announces retirement
Animal Control Shelter
Animal Control almost at capacity with animals
Cooling assistance available
Cooling assistance being offered for ND households