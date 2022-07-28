Advertisement

Living with early onset Alzheimer’s

(kfyr)
By Hilary Lane
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Alzheimer’s Association is revealing new insights from people living with early-stage dementia about what they wish others knew about living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

“I just couldn’t process washing my hair. I knew I had to wash my hair. I knew that man, my hair would be clean. I just couldn’t process how to do it,” said Kanada Yazbek.

That is  when Yazbek knew something was wrong.

She made an appointment with her doctor and at 48 years old, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

It’s something she is all too familiar with. Six people in her family have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and a 7th family member diagnosed with dementia.

Now she is working with the Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota- North Dakota chapter to share six things people should know about Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

First:  If you want to know how I am doing, just ask me.

Second: Yes, younger people can have dementia

Third: My Alzheimer’s diagnosis does not define me.

“My social life is different because sometimes if I’m tired or I’m having a bad day or I’m stressed my like sentence structure and you know how I, its like forgetfulness and that kind of stuff will, my cognitive things will be harder for me,” said Yazbek. “It does change my life in a lot of ways. But I’m still me.”

On the list of things Kanada and others want people to know about Alzheimer’s and other dementia:

Please don’t debate my diagnosis or tell me I don’t look like I have Alzheimer’s.

Understand sometimes my words and actions are not me, it’s my disease.

An Alzheimer’s diagnosis does not mean my life is over.

“The disease is isolating enough and it’s confusing enough that it’s important to know that you don’t have to be alone,” said Yazbek. There are people that feel like you do, or that have gone through what you’re going through that can help you navigate it.”

For more help and resources, click here: https://www.alz.org/mnnd

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: charges possible in Friday night incident following canceled State Fair concert
FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday...
Police: Boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5; parents arrested
SWAT surround a house a in south Fargo.
UPDATE: 9 detained, 4 arrested after SWAT standoff
19-year-old dead in crash near Richardton
19-year-old Taylor man dies in crash near Richardton
New A&B Pizza location offers a slice of home in the Black Hills

Latest News

Childcare spaces growing in Williston thanks to STAR Fund
National Special Education staffing shortages not hitting Bismarck as hard
‘Hometown Sound’ finalists to take the stage Wednesday night at the State Fair
How the Class of ‘69 float started