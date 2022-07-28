Jury returns guilty verdict in 2020 fatal stabbing in Minot

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A jury convicted a 59-year-old man of murder Thursday in the fatal stabbing of a man in a north Minot hotel in 2020, according to the clerk of court’s office.

Prosecutors had charged Milo Whitetail with AA-felony murder, in the death of 43-year-old Eric Patterson.

The judge ordered that Whitetail be held in custody, pending his sentencing Nov. 28 at 11 a.m.

Whitetail faces the chance of life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday...
Police: Boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5; parents arrested
19-year-old dead in crash near Richardton
19-year-old Taylor man dies in crash near Richardton
Capital Acres, Bismarck’s newest event venue
SWAT surround a house a in south Fargo.
UPDATE: 9 detained, 4 arrested after SWAT standoff
Bismarck man accused of soliciting teens

Latest News

4H Leaders at the state fair Friday
Burleigh County law enforcement say they found more than 2,500 fentanyl pills in search of Lyft passenger
Mandan man sentenced to two and a half years for hitting police officer with car
South Dakota man heals with support of community