Jury returns guilty verdict in 2020 fatal stabbing in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A jury convicted a 59-year-old man of murder Thursday in the fatal stabbing of a man in a north Minot hotel in 2020, according to the clerk of court’s office.

Prosecutors had charged Milo Whitetail with AA-felony murder, in the death of 43-year-old Eric Patterson.

The judge ordered that Whitetail be held in custody, pending his sentencing Nov. 28 at 11 a.m.

Whitetail faces the chance of life in prison without parole.

