Is the economy headed towards a recession? The debate continues

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The debate among analysts and economists continues - is the United States in or heading towards a recession?

Thursday’s newly released Gross Domestic Product, or GDP, numbers found that the US economy declined again -after a dip in the first quarter as well.

According to an accepted definition of a recession among many economists- that means the economy is in a recession.

However, some analysts say they aren’t so sure. The economy created almost 3 million jobs in the first half of 2022, the unemployment rate is low, and consumer spending is healthy. Those are not typical conditions in a recession.

However, other analysts we can’t ignore the warnings we have received when major retailers released their outlooks for the rest of the year, predicting profits declining as consumers spend their money on gas, food, and rent.

The White House is continuing to say that the country is not in or headed towards a recession as the labor market and consumer spending remains strong.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.