Free chili dogs for National Chili Dog Day

Fry day celebration in Mandan
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - People in Mandan had reason to celebrate on Wednesday.

National French Fry Day has always fallen on July 13th. But Checkers Rally’s, a national fast food chain, encouraged Marlo Anderson, who lives in Mandan and manages the National Day Calendar, to have it always fall on a Friday.

Anderson changed it, and Wednesday, Checkers was in Mandan to celebrate the change and National Chili Dog Day, which is on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Mandan Lions were making chili dogs, there was a dunk tank, a hula hoop contest, a cornhole contest, and face painting. The chili dogs and fries were free.

