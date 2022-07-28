Elk Ridge Elementary project under construction as back-to-school nears, expected to open on schedule

By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For parents, teachers, and students, starting a new school year can be exciting. For those starting at Elk Ridge Elementary School this fall, there’s added anticipation to see the new building -- that’s not yet finished.

Elk Ridge Elementary is located Northwest Bismarck in one of the fastest growing parts of the city.

Kids will walk through their doors in one month.

“It’s down to the crunch time,” said Darin Scherr, business and operations manager.

Since the start of the build, construction teams have faced supply-chain delays.

“We’ve had to change a lot of things. We’ve had to problem-solve on the fly. If we couldn’t get a certain item, like a roll-up door or something, we switched to swing doors. We have been problem solving,” said Scherr.

There’s still work to do before classes start.

Inside, many spaces are nearly ready. Major appliances are now being hooked up. Outside, the ground is being prepared for playground equipment to be installed next week.

“The kids are coming soon so we’ll have to be ready,” said Scherr.

Darin Scherr says the build is proactive. They’ll start with 450 students at Elk Ridge and have some empty classrooms for growth.

“It lessened overcrowding at a lot of our schools, right-sized a lot of our schools. As our community grows, we need to kind of keep up with that pace,” said Scherr.

Student spaces will all be ready before students arrive, and safety features will be in place.

There likely won’t be grass growing outside the building in August, but school is expected to start on schedule.

Scherr says this is the first time in at least 20 years that BPS has opened two elementary schools at the same time. The other school is Silver Ranch Elementary located in the Northeast part of town.

