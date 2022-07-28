Dem-NPL leaders call for investigation into the AG’s office

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Democratic state Senators in North Dakota are calling for a pair of investigations into the Attorney General’s office.

Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman and Bismarck Senator Tracy Potter held a news conference Thursday to call, in part, for an investigation into a cost overrun for a building leased by the AG’s office.

The over-spending was overseen by former Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. Sen. Joan Heckaman said the agency used the funds appropriated to them improperly.

“If we wait too long to try and find solutions, things are going to fade away and we’re not going to get good information. Today, I asked for a complete investigation of the situation. Mainly because the former Attorney General had no authority to move money from salaries to pay for the lease or the overrun,” said Sen. Heckaman, New Rockford.

The senators also called for a full investigation into the deletion of former AG Stenehjem’s email account. Last week, Attorney General Drew Wrigley announced his office had conducted an internal investigation into the deletion and determined there was no illegal conduct.

Thursday, Heckaman said she would ask the governor to initiate a probe into the AG’s office.

