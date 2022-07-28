Cooling assistance being offered for N.D. households

By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Beating the heat will soon be easier for some low-income families. Cooling assistance is now available for households that qualify.

The program offers help with the cost of purchasing and repairing air conditioners or other cooling devices. To qualify, households must have incomes up to 60 percent of the state’s median income. 426 North Dakota households were helped through the assistance program in 2021.

Fro more information, click here.

