‘Chips and Science Act’ to bring more semiconductor manufacturing to United States

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, the US Senate passed a bipartisan package aimed at improving manufacturing of an important resource.

Whether you’re on the phone or watching TV, most likely your device is being powered by semiconductors. These small chips are essential to many industries, including car dealerships. A shortage during the pandemic has caused many issues for local businesses.

“In addition to not being able to get vehicles for a long time, the next challenge it creates is maybe there’s a vehicle with certain options our customers want, and they can’t get it because the chips aren’t available, so they wait for months,” said Steve Zaun, General Manager at Puklich Chevrolet.

This shortage, compounded with China’s increasing share of the production market, has led congress to introduce the Chips and Science Act, which passed the senate in a 64-33 vote. Senator Steve Daines said this bill will help the nation stay a leader in production.

“Investing in American semiconductor production, innovation, and STEM education, as well as R&D, is essential to our national security,” said Daines.

Senator Jon Tester also supported the bill, saying it will reverse the trend of outsourcing manufacturing to other countries.

“I’m looking forward to this legislation being signed into law and being implemented as quickly as possible so we can protect American jobs, so we can make it our position as the number-one economic and military power in this country and outcompete China, and lower costs for Americans across the board,” said Tester.

Besides providing about $39 billion toward semiconductor manufacturing, other benefits in the bill include $11 billion for research and development of clean energy technology and $13 billion for STEM workforce activities. Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven voted against the bill.

The bill passed the House Thursday in a 243-187 vote. Representatives Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) and Matt Rosendale (R-MT) voted against it.

