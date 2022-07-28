Burleigh County law enforcement say they found more than 2,500 fentanyl pills in search of Lyft passenger

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A rideshare passenger is in custody after police say they found several thousand fentanyl pills in his backpack.

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Jaelen McGhee of Lincoln Park, MI was riding in a Lyft through Bismarck when law enforcement stopped the car for speeding. Officers say they searched McGhee’s backpack and found three bags of marijuana and 2,697 fentanyl pills. They say the street value for the pills in Bismarck is about $135,000.

McGhee told officers he had traveled to Bismarck to drop off the pills to another individual. Officers say McGhee had documents linking him to Detroit, MI, a known source of supply for fentanyl pills in North Dakota.

McGhee is charged with possession with intention to deliver fentanyl.

