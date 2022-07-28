Bearscat Bakehouse adding new location in south Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A mysterious new building is under construction near Starbucks on South Third Street. Many people are wondering what it is going to be. For once, it is not a new bank, it’s donuts! Bearscat Bake House is adding a second location in Bismarck.

The addition has been in the works for two or three years now. Last fall, land became available for the new bakery, which will include a drive-up window.

“So many people were asking us,” co-owner Kevin Cavanagh said. “They were saying as Bismarck grows it is taking longer and longer to cross town. They were saying, ‘Hey, we wish you had a south location.’ So we have been getting so many people asking for that.”

The new location is scheduled to open in late September or early October.

