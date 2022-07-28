Animal Control almost at capacity with animals

Animal Control Shelter
Animal Control Shelter(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 28, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Animal shelters are bursting at the seams. The Bismarck Mandan Animal Impound Facility has 25 available spots for dogs, and right now there are 17 being housed.

Normally, the impound facility would rely on local animal rescues to take in the dogs, but those buildings are also full. That doesn’t leave the impound with many options if they reach capacity.

“When we can’t intake anymore, we unfortunately have to euthanize some,” Animal Control Warden Logan Woodcock said. “We usually decide that based off temperament, age, ailments, that sort of thing, but we don’t want to see that happen if we can help it, so we are trying our best to not get that full.”

The Bismarck-Mandan Animal Impound Facility is looking for people to either foster or adopt dogs and cats.

