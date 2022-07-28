4H Leaders at the state fair Friday

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – North Dakota 4H is bringing back the state leader exhibition this year Friday at the state fair.

They invite community leaders from across the state. 4H members teach them how to show a type of animal and then the members judge how each leader does. Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring was last year’s winner.

“The life skills that these youth gain just be interacting with these leaders, whether it’s communication, or the actual leadership portion where they’re teaching the leader to show the animal,” said Leigh Ann Skurupey, assistant director.

Our own Jody Kerzman was one of the community leaders competing last year and plans to return this year.

