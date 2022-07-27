Passing on farm family traditions at the ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two brothers and their families are a good example of farming traditions getting passed down from one generation to the next.

The Spickler Brothers as young boys showcased cattle at the State Fair. Now they have families of their own and are passing down the tradition to their children.

“This is something I started doing when I was seven and did it through age 21 and now my children are back here, we’re in our second year of exhibiting at the North Dakota State Fair and it is really fun just to be back here and back competing and showing our children what I did growing up and what our family did growing up,” said Nathan Spickler.

The families are neighbors and teach their kids daily life lessons through farming, taking care of animals, and the responsibilities that come with it.

“We actually are separate but we both do the same thing so it’s pretty neat and they live just down the road from us, so and we are stalled next to each other at the fair here so that’s kind of fun. Yep we sure do the nieces and nephews all compete,” said Justin Spickler.

Justin Spickler said both families enjoy teaching their kids the ropes.

They look forward to continuing the family competition at next year’s State Fair.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.