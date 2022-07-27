North Dakota abortion clinic prepares for likely final day

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is preparing for what could be its final day of performing procedures.

The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo will offer abortion care on Wednesday, and on Thursday a trigger ban is set to make abortion illegal in the state.

Barring a judge’s intervention, it likely means an indefinite period when patients will be forced to travel hundreds of miles to receive care until the clinic can open in a new location just across the river in Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion remains legal.

McKenzie McCoy, executive director of North Dakota Right To Life, said she’s “overjoyed the clinic is closing” but isn’t blind to the fact that the clinic is reopening a few miles away.

Clinic Director Tammi Kromenaker has not said when the new facility in Moorhead will be ready and did not respond to messages Tuesday.

Once North Dakota’s ban takes effect, the nearest abortion clinics will be in Minneapolis and Duluth, Minnesota, a drive of about four hours from Fargo, and in Billings, Montana, which is nearly four hours from North Dakota’s western border.

Destini Spaeth, the volunteer leader of an independent group that helps fund abortions in North Dakota, is investigating temporary solutions until the Moorhead clinic opens. That could include helping to pay for trips to Minnesota and Montana.

