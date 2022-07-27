ND state workers received 56% less in bonuses this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota workers received less in state bonuses this year.

In the fiscal year ending in June, North Dakota spent $3.7 million on bonuses for state workers. That’s less than half of what workers received during the previous fiscal year.

Typically, bonuses are used as a retention tool to keep employees in state government, rather than the private sector, and the money that goes toward bonuses is left over from the agencies’ budgets. Despite the 56% decrease, Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette says there might be a good explanation for what happened.

“Some of that could be that, because of the fact that a year ago was the end of the biennium, agencies knew exactly how they were going to finish. They knew what capacity they had to provide bonuses. At this point, we’re only 50% of the way through the biennium, there’s still some uncertainty for agencies. So they might be more reluctant to commit to paying those types of bonuses,” said Morrissette.

About a fifth of the state’s 7,800 employees received bonuses this year. Morrissette says bigger agencies are more likely to have funds available to give them out. Accordingly, of the 53 state agencies, only 35 participated in the bonus program this year.

