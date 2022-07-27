National Special Education staffing shortages not hitting Bismarck as hard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With a shortage of teachers and special education teachers nationally, Fox News reports that 48 states are experiencing this. Bismarck has stayed proactive, not experiencing the fallout as much as other states.

Special Education teachers have large amounts of paperwork, evaluations, more meetings with parents, and a need to work more closely with the children. This makes their job more hands-on than other teachers.

“They do require a level of care that is beyond what I would give in a classroom and to make that possible. We need more. I think people are afraid to go into it based on the requirements of the job,” said Halli Ackerman, a special education teacher.

Over the past two years, Bismarck Public Schools still just has two job opportunities that need to be filled with special education teachers.

“But just in teaching in general, we’re experiencing a shortage. Within special ED specific, one of the things that have been helping us has been that our state has a couple of different programs within the universities,” said Danica Nelson, a Student Support Service Director.

Bismarck public schools have helped reduce the shortage in Bismarck by recruiting teachers earlier and pairing them with local university programs to help fill the spots.

“While as a parent, I just see how much support it actually takes per student and that it’s a lot of work. And having the appropriate staffing to be able to care for children with special needs is hugely important,” said Harlan Stewart.

While the problem still exists in North Dakota, it’s not as bad as in other states.

“Yeah, I definitely have seen a shortage in special education teachers. I think it’s because of the nature of the job. It’s really challenging. It can be heartbreaking at times,” said Ackerman.

Special education teachers typically have fewer students in their classes to better gauge the needs of their students. The two states not expecting to experience special education shortages are New Hampshire and New Mexico.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.