How inflation affects state budgets

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every legislative session, the budget is set for the next two years. In 2021, it was set until 2023. Next year, it’ll be fixed until 2025.

That means, when the economy faces challenges, like the highest inflation since 1981, North Dakota’s agencies have to wait to adjust. When the Legislature wraps each April, agencies have a fixed budget.

“We’re less able to be responsive to inflationary pressures. And I think one place where state agencies see that impact the most is in the labor market,” said Joe Morrissette, state Office of Management and Budget director.

The labor market is highly competitive, and with prices rising, agencies need to be creative to afford to pay workers what they’re worth.

“They budget for all their positions to be filled, but as a couple positions become vacant, they might decide, we just don’t have enough salary dollars to fill both of these because of inflationary pressures in the labor market, so we can only hire one of these people. So, that’s a challenge,” said Morrissette.

Another impact is on agencies that travel: they need to cut back in other places to make up for high fuel costs. Agencies have begun submitting preliminary budget proposals for the next biennium.

Joe Morrissette says it’s too early to say definitively, but he says there’s a strong possibility the numbers will be higher than the current biennium, especially because they’ll be adapting to meet inflationary pressures.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.