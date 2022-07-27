How the Class of ‘69 float started

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One of the highlights of every North Dakota State Parade is getting to see the elaborate floats that different groups in the community design.

The class of ‘69 won best float the last two years that the North Dakota state parades have been held in Minot. Though they didn’t win this year, their work still stood out and was one of those recognized with an award.

Alan Korslien is a Minot native and retired engineer that built the top float of the North Dakota parade twice. It all got started with building a yellow submarine for a mannequin ski jump in Montana.

“The 50 year class reunion was coming up that summer, and I got in touch with some of the classmates and said ‘hey, if I build this thing would you guys want to be on a float with me. Yeah, let’s do it!’ So it was a class thing and it just kind of spun off from there so parade float design is a retired engineer’s dream,” said Korslien.

Since then he’s added a lunar lander that shoots pool noodles out to the crowd. Then he built a Viking longship in honor of the Norsk Hostfest.

“I’ve been building stuff all my life so it gives me something to do, my wife likes it cause it gets me out of the house, but I think it’s all the reaction once you get it all together,” said Korslien.

The longship will be on display at the Norsk Hostfest. He was sad not to win best float this year, but says it’s understandable going up against the Budweiser Clydesdales. He says they’ll be back to try again.

