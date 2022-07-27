‘Hometown Sound’ finalists to take the stage Wednesday night at the State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Before Will Banister takes the main stage, five finalists in the North Dakota State Fair’s ‘Hometown Sound’ competition will perform for the crowd.

The finalist are:

-Chloe Marie, Minot

-John Kringstad, Bismarck

Young in a Million, Minot

Zack Mannino, Minot

Doo-Wah Riders, California

The competition was open to non-signed performers of all ages, from all states and outside the United States. Performers were allowed to have an agent, but could not have a record deal.

The performers take the stage at the main grandstand at 7 p.m.

The finalists are being judged during the competition, and the winner will receive a $2,000 prize.

