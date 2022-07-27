Golva couple celebrates 50 years of marriage that are gilded with love

GOLVA, N.D. – Husbands, this question is for you.

Have you ever forgotten your wedding anniversary?

Be honest.

One Golva man says in 50 years of marriage, he’s never missed an anniversary.

There’s a good reason for that.

This photo album has unlocked memories that have been tucked away for 50 years. It’s Jim and Mary Ann Schillo’s wedding album and it’s filled with reminders of their special day: June 17, 1972.

“In 1972, you always got married on Saturdays. June 17 was a Saturday, so we decided that was a good day,” recalled Mary Ann.

It’s a good day for other reasons too: June 17 is Jim’s birthday. It’s Mary Ann’s too.

“We were both born on June 17,” said Mary Ann.

“In the same year?” asked Jody Kerzman.

“Exactly,” Mary Ann answered.

“At the same hospital?” Kerzman asked.

“Exactly,” Mary Ann responded.

Even the same doctor delivered them at the Beach hospital. They grew up together, went to school together.

“I always had a crush on him,” admitted Mary Ann.

Nothing became of Mary Ann’s crush until Jim went to Vietnam.

“I was drafted,” Jim recalled.

Mary Ann started writing him letters.

“The letters got a little more intimate,” he said with a grin.

When Jim was discharged, Mary Ann picked him up at the airport.

“The rest is history,” Mary Ann said.

She was teaching in Glen Ullin at the time. Her engagement made the junior high newspaper.

This summer, Jim and Mary Ann celebrated their golden anniversary with friends and family.

“I didn’t want to have a big party, but I wanted to have something,” Mary Ann explained.

Because she says, 50 years of marriage is worth celebrating.

“It’s been good,” she said with a smile.

“We’ve had our ups and downs like any marriages, but she always forgave me,” added Jim with a laugh.

And Mary Ann says she still has a crush on Jim.

Jim’s advice for a long marriage: find something that you both enjoy and find time to do it together. For Jim and Mary Ann, that was square dancing, and milking cows. Mary Ann says if their marriage can last through daily milking chores, they were meant to be together.

