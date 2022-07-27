Advertisement

19-year-old Taylor man dies in crash near Richardton

By Jennifer Makelky
RICHARDTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A 19-year old Taylor man is dead following a one-vehicle crash about five miles east of Richardton Tuesday night. It happened around 6:45 p.m. MDT.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a pickup truck driven by the man was traveling east on Highway 10 when he lost control and rolled the vehicle several times. The pickup then caught fire. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

