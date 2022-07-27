Court records: man bit, punched Minot Police Officers attempting to serve warrant

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A 23-year-old man is in custody in Minot on charges he attacked and injured two Minot Police Officers who were attempting to serve him with a municipal warrant Sunday evening, according to court records filed Tuesday. Investigators said the man broke one officer’s hand, and at one point tried to take one of the officer’s service weapons.

Prosecutors charged Karleon Gregory with five charges, including three felonies.

According to a criminal affidavit, a caller told police that an individual with an outstanding municipal warrant was at a southeast Minot address.

Investigators said when one officer arrived on scene, Gregory, who was in a wheelchair, was wheeling away from another officer who had arrived first.

Police said Gregory disregarded instructions to stop, pushed one officer’s arm away, and punched the other officer in the chest.

As the officers tried to restrain Gregory, he bit one of the officers in the arm and did not let go, and the other officer struck him 3-5 times until he let go, according to the affidavit.

Officers said they were able to flip Gregory on his stomach and handcuff him.

The affidavit indicates that video footage of the incident by a bystander shows Gregory trying to take hold of one officer’s service weapon during the struggle.

Investigators said Gregory had struck or grabbed the first arriving officer’s hand, and it was later learned the officer suffered a broken hand.

Gregory made an initial appearance on the charges Tuesday and will be arraigned Sept. 1.

He has a separate disorderly conduct municipal case file open.

Here are the charges Gregory faces in the felony case file:

-B-felony aggravated assault, serious bodily injury, law enforcement

-C-felony disarming or attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer

-C-felony simple assault, peace officer or correctional officer

-A-misdemeanor preventing arrest

-B-misdemeanor refusal to halt

NOTE: the attached booking photo is from Jan. 2022

