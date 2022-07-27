Childcare spaces growing in Williston thanks to STAR Fund

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Finding available childcare remains a challenge in Williston but grant funding by economic development is helping to add more space.

Every purchase made in the city of Williston comes with a one percent sales tax, commonly known as the STAR fund. A quarter of the proceeds are used by Williston Economic Development to help new and expanding businesses. One such project includes renovating CHI’s Sister’s House into a new childcare facility.

This place will soon be where Maggie and Brandon Hunter drop their two children off. With renovations completed for the new Coyote Pups Learning Den site, both kids will now be in the same location.

“We have been at all of their locations, and we have been really excited all summer for this one to open,” said Maggie.

It was thanks to both Williston Economic Development’s STAR Fund and CHI St. Alexius, who funded the construction. Now Coyote Pups owner Kenzi Brown has additional space for 60 more children, which allows her to trim some of her waitlist.

“Those are my favorite phone calls to make. People are so thankful and excited, so hopefully we can keep making more of those,” said Brown.

The STAR Fund has helped support several childcare projects this year. On Tuesday, the Williston City Commission approved up to $250,000 over the next five years to help Little Joes Early Childhood Center get started. They will be able to take in up to 80 kids when their site is completed next year.

“Childcare is a big need when we are trying to attract more families to address workforce needs. Putting childcare development and addressing it through economic development is a big first step to help address some of the needs we are seeing out there,” said Shawn Wenko, Williston Economic Development Executive Director.

While the childcare scene has improved in 2022, there are still many families still looking for space. Economic Development recently added more opportunities for licensed providers to be awarded STAR Funding to add more spaces.

More projects are expected to open next year, including Williston State College’s Crighton Building. This site will be able to take in around 50 kids, while helping college students with their childhood education program.

