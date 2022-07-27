Capital Acres, Bismarck’s newest event venue

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Brides and event organizers had that pre-wedding glow with the announcement of Bismarck’s newest event venue, Capital Acres.

This equestrian training center will be getting some tender loving care over the next year to give it a new life. Capital Acres will soon be its new name and have a completely different purpose.

“Capital Acres is Bismarck’s brand new, premiere, luxury, full-service event center in Bismarck,” said owner and event coordinator Hannah Haynes.

Hannah and her business partner, Caroline Crary, have been dreaming of opening this type of venue. Drawing on their past experience planning their own weddings, they wanted to create a space where couples could bring their ideas to life.

“It’s going to be more of like a modern blank slate, picture a lot of white. White walls, polished concrete floors, we’ll have a big 40-foot-long bar that will really be the statement piece within the space, but other than that it will just be a great blank space for brides and grooms to come in and make of it what they want,” said Caroline.

The barn sits on 20 acres of land. The venue itself is 18,000 square feet and will be able to hold 500-plus people. One side of the barn will have a lounge and a space for bridal parties to get ready.

The other side will feature a catering area. Capital Acres announced the opening on Thursday, and as of this weekend has already booked a wedding for summer 2023. If you’re interested in renting out the space, go to their website www.capitalacresnd.com.

