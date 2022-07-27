Advertisement

Buckstop Junction celebrates 30th anniversary, local auto club celebrates history with the museum

Buckstop Junction
Buckstop Junction(kfyr)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 27, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Buckstop Junction celebrated its 30th anniversary and a local car club is also celebrating its partnership with the historic town.

Don Roloff is the president of the Pioneer Auto Club. He said the club acquired and donated an old gas station from the 1930′s to add another historic connection to the museum. Buckstop was designed to teach about the past on the prairie.

“Buckstop Junction was intended to be a historic town. So, all these old buildings that have been gathered up, original buildings and the Standard Oil and Gas Station is one of those old and vintage buildings,” said Pioneer Auto Club president Don Roloff.

The 30th anniversary of Buckstop celebration continues on Aug. 21.

