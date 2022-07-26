Williston woman charged with conspiracy of murder changes plea to guilty

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston woman accused of being involved in an apartment shooting last year has changed her plea to guilty Tuesday.

Twenty-three-year-old Latikqua Anderson made the decision as part of a plea agreement where she would serve four years in prison, and in return, must testify against co-defendants Eddie Anderson III, Dekendrick Williams, and Darrius Williams-Abrams.

The agreement also lowers the charge her mother, Latika Hope faces of hindering law enforcement from a Class C Felony to a Class A Misdemeanor.

Williston police arrested the four in June 2021 following a shooting at the Windscape Apartments. Officers say a Snapchat video on Latikqua Anderson’s phone indicated an intent to kill the person targeted. Anderson’s mother is accused of attempting to sneak Latikqua and Eddy out of her apartment while police were present.

Williams County District Judge Paul Jacobson accepted the plea, but not the agreement until a pre-sentence investigation is conducted.

Trials for Williams and Anderson are set for September and October, respectively. Williams-Abrams is scheduled for next January.

