Volunteer group helps alert parents that children need to see an optometrist

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One group of women in Bismarck is helping make sure parents know when to get their kids to the eye doctor. The Prairie Rose Lions Club, an all-women’s volunteer group in Bismarck, has screened more than 10,000 kids’ eyes.

The screeners’ main goal, is to test children ages six months- six years to catch vision problems before they start school. The volunteers can alert parents that their child needs to see an optometrist for a more comprehensive exam.

“And we saw our little girl, and she wasn’t wearing glasses. So I asked her mom so why isn’t Ella wearing her glasses, and her mom said she didn’t need them anymore. We caught her in time. This was our aha moment. This is why we’re doing this, said Julie Shwartz, a volunteer with Prarie Rose Lions Club.

The Prairie Rose Lions Club volunteers focus on going to large and small daycares, hosting screenings for home-schooled children, and rural communities where children don’t have access to screenings at school. They will host another event at the Bismarck Public Library on Thursday, July 28, from 9-11 a.m.

