UPDATE: SWAT standoff in Fargo leads to arrest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest after the SWAT team and Fargo Police surrounded a house in south Fargo for a high-risk search warrant.

Police say they went to the home in the 900 block of 5th St. S. around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26 for the warrant.

A perimeter was set up and authorities tried to use a flash-bang to get the people out of the home. Initially, no one surrendered and police secured the area around the home.

About an hour later, police were able to get the people out of the home and detained. Two people were then arrested for the warrant. Their identity is unknown at this time.

The police perimeter has since been removed and traffic is moving as usual.

