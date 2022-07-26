State capitol honor ride 62 years in the making

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One woman is taking up her father’s project of walking to all the state capitols in the lower 48.

Sherry Ott is gearing up for the long haul. Her father walked over 4,000 miles to 23 different state capitols and now it is her turn to take the lead.

“It was like Forest Gump, but it was before Forest Gump, but he just decided he was going to start walking one day on this big project,” Ott said. Following the Lewis and Clark Trail, Sherry made her first journey from Pierre, South Dakota to Bismarck.

It took her five days to bike the roughly 230 miles.

“It was beautiful, it actually blew me away,” Ott said. “I wasn’t expecting it to be that nice. I wasn’t expecting it to be that hilly, but it was beautiful to follow along the Missouri River.”

Her father began his walking expedition in 1984.

Sherry was dragged along to help navigate paper road maps and communicate with her dad via sticky notes on stop signs.

“My dad always taught me that you need to finish things that you start, and I knew he wasn’t going to be able to finish it,” Ott said. He is 86 now.

At first, Sherry thought her dad’s mission was odd. Over time, she began to see it as something unique and decided to finish the task herself. “It’s a lot to get on the bike every day and ride 50-some miles and especially when you’ve got North Dakota wind,” Ott said. Sherry has 24 state capitols left to visit.

Sherry has roughly 8,000 miles left to complete the project. She plans on taking four to five bike trips per year and estimates she will be done with the entire ride in five years.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.