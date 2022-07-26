Advertisement

State audit of Williston Basin School District to continue; employees expected on-site next week

Williston Basin School District
Williston Basin School District
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The state audit of the Williston Basin School District 7 will continue without delay, even with the resignation of business manager Sherri Heser.

Earlier this year, petitioners secured enough signatures to have State Auditor Josh Gallion investigate the finances of the district, primarily the balance of the Williston Public Schools District 1 when it reorganized. Superintendent Dr. Richard Faidley, who is serving as business manager in the interim, says state employees are expected to be on-site August 2.

“It’s a welcomed thing to have the state come in and provide us some guidance, albeit I wasn’t here during the time period when all of this was going on, it will be nice to get this finalized so that we can move forward and continue to be good stewards of the taxpayer dollars as we have been since my arrival,” said Faidley.

There was a reported discrepancy of about $2 million in District 1′s finances prior to the reorganization, which led to a citizen-backed petition to have Gallion investigate.

Previous Coverage: Financial status of Williston Basin School District uncertain following business manager resignation

