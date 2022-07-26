Service members enjoy free picnic at the State Fair for Military Appreciation Day

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The state fair took Tuesday to honor those who serve our country.

The ND Stockmen’s Association, ND CattleWomen, and ND Beef Commission came together to host the annual Military Appreciation Day picnic.

The groups put on a free roast beef picnic for Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard members and their families.

The sponsors and volunteers said they wanted to show appreciation to our military members and their families for everything they do for us.

“I think that one thing we are excited we are so appreciative of what the military do and this is just our opportunity to get to serve them today because of everything they’ve done for us and of course we do that best by serving beef and so I’ve got an incredible meal planned for them,” said Calli Thorne, ND Stockmen’s Association Director.

This was the 17th annual Military Appreciation Day at the fair.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.