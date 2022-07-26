Ranch rodeo elite broncs and bulls compete at ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Championship Bull Riding and Ranch Bronc Riding took to the arena this week at the North Dakota State Fair.

Riders from all over the U.S. came to ride in the Ranch Rodeo with some top-notch bulls and broncos.

“We have seven states and one province represented in competition these cowboys come from all over the country to ride here and the money is on the table there’s good money here the sponsors this community really throws down well,” said Randy Taylor.

They have 30 bull riders and 15 Ranch Bronc Riders adding up to $6,000 prize money for Bulls and $5,000 prize money for the Broncos riders.

“Believe in yourself chase your dreams make sure you get in with the right people like this was the first place I had my first bull riding school I got in with some good people to teach me some good stuff and I just kind of carried it on,” said Tyler Villarrveal.

Tyler stated, “If you have a passion for bull or bronc riding, don’t give up and keep training hard.”

“I was 10 years old and just kept going up the steppingstones I guess to junior bulls then senior bulls and when I turned 18, I started PRC rodeos and some PBRs,” said Coleman Entze. Bringing top-caliber rodeo performances to the Magic City.

The Ranch Rodeo awards it’s Champions for the Bull riders to the Bronc riders Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

For the grand prize, one lucky rider will win a brand new 3500 Ram pick up truck for the Final event.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.